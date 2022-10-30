Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,848 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Republic Bank worth $27,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average is $147.55. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.