Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Centene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $4,126,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.80. 2,609,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

