Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.07 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

