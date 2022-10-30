Bellway (LON:BWY) Given New GBX 2,660 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($31.90) to GBX 2,660 ($32.14) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bellway to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,289 ($39.74) to GBX 2,167 ($26.18) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bellway to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,230 ($51.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,765.40 ($33.41).

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 1,873 ($22.63) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 1,572 ($18.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,441 ($41.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,892.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,167.33. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 955.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $45.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bellway’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

