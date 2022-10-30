Bellway (LON:BWY) Given New GBX 2,660 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($31.90) to GBX 2,660 ($32.14) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bellway to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,289 ($39.74) to GBX 2,167 ($26.18) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bellway to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,230 ($51.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,765.40 ($33.41).
Bellway Price Performance
Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 1,873 ($22.63) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 1,572 ($18.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,441 ($41.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,892.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,167.33. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 955.61.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
