Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,660 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($31.90) to GBX 2,660 ($32.14) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,273.00.

Bellway Price Performance

Bellway stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

