Benchmark Lowers Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Hold

Benchmark downgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.25.

NYSE:THO opened at $82.61 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

