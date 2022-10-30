Berenberg Bank Boosts Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Price Target to €50.00

Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €46.00 ($46.94) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Imerys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Imerys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Imerys to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS IMYSF opened at 41.30 on Wednesday. Imerys has a 12-month low of 34.72 and a 12-month high of 41.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 35.47.

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

