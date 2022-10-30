Bfsg LLC Acquires 48,412 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1,254.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.