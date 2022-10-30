Bfsg LLC Purchases 3,227 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 296,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,132,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,576,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

