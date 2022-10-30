Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.94.

Stryker stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.23. 1,509,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,288. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

