Bfsg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. 17,978,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,346,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

