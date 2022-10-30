Bfsg LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 156,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
T stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. 55,833,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,448,172. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.