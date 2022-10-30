Bfsg LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 156,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. 55,833,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,448,172. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.