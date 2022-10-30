Binance USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.40 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $21.40 billion and approximately $5.94 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,521.08 or 0.31506075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 21,394,874,602 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

