BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.61

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as high as $1.62. BIO-key International shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 9,851 shares.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 94.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

