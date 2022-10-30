Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $310.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.36.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $284.29 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $285.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.