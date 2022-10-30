Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded Biohaven from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.81.

Biohaven Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of BHVN opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.62.

Insider Activity

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,234,237 shares of company stock worth $18,186,009 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 151.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

