Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Up 18.8% in October

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 560,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of BMEA opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $5,033,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 282,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Biomea Fusion

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.