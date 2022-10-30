Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Up 18.8% in October

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,500 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 560,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Biomea Fusion Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of BMEA opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biomea Fusion (BMEA)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.