BitCash Market Capitalization Achieves $25,707.14 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitCash has a market cap of $25,707.14 and approximately $25.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitCash has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash’s genesis date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

