Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.21 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $308.26 million and approximately $24.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.60 or 0.00085556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00261128 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00066220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003363 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.