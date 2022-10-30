Bitcoin Latinum Price Down 83% Over Last 7 Days (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and $31,931.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 83% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

