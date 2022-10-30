Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Hits $13.98 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $224.33 million and $194,358.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.98 or 0.00067958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,575.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.02 or 0.00563961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00231940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00050382 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 13.36416173 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $243,702.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

