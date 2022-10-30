Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,065,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,309,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

