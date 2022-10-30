BlueArk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $64.01 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $64.01 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,632.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00563505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00230967 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00050325 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00067281 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00198224 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.