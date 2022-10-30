BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Down 2.3 %

BlueScope Steel stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393. BlueScope Steel has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98.

BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.96%.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

