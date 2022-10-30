BMO Capital Markets Trims Stride (NYSE:LRN) Target Price to $50.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com started coverage on Stride in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Shares of Stride stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Stride has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth $131,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
