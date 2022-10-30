Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

BOUYF stock remained flat at $26.65 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163. Bouygues has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $40.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOUYF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bouygues from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

