Brian Testo Sells 125,000 Shares of Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Stock

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Rating) Director Brian Testo sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$15,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,522,200 shares in the company, valued at C$565,275.

Brian Testo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brian Testo sold 125,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Brian Testo sold 100,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Brian Testo sold 71,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$7,455.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Testo sold 29,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$3,045.00.

Grizzly Discoveries Trading Up 4.0 %

CVE GZD opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Grizzly Discoveries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres; and 100% interests in Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,863 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

