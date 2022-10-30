Bridge Oracle Market Cap Tops $2.03 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $1.23 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle launched on February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bridge Oracle is medium.com/@bridge_oracle. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

