Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of BNL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.36. 597,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,731. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

About Broadstone Net Lease

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,813,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,259,000 after buying an additional 383,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 84,115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,081,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.