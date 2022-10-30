Brokerages Set Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) PT at $916.67

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $916.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTVCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of BTVCY opened at $16.92 on Friday. Britvic has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

