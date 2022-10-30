Brokerages Set Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Target Price at C$7.18

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on CS. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at C$3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.83. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$455.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$462.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

