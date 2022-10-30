Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Up 18.5% in October

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BROGW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

