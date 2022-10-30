Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.03. 797,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,123. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $17,428,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

