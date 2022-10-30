Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.25.

Brunswick stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.03. The stock had a trading volume of 797,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,123. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.32.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brunswick by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 84,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

