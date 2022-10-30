BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BTBD opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 million and a P/E ratio of 38.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. BT Brands has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter. BT Brands had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

