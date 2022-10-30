BTIG Research Trims PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Target Price to $50.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.05.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

