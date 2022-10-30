BTIG Research Trims PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Target Price to $50.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.05.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.