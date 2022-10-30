BTS Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BTS Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.51. 568,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,947. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

