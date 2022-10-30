Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in October

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

BCHHF stock remained flat at $370.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.02. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $311.85 and a twelve month high of $535.00.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

