Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. 9,123,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

