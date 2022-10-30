Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,776,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,991. The firm has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

