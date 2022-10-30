Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $159.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.