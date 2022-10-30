Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $576,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $14.77 on Friday, hitting $663.75. The stock had a trading volume of 862,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,465. The business has a 50 day moving average of $621.05 and a 200 day moving average of $637.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

