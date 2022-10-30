Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 295,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 96,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 489,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $36.58. 6,883,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.