Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $910,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

MDLZ traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.70. 6,263,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

