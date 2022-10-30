Buckley Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 779,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. 11,131,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,090. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.