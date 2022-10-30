Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,456 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 2.5 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 55,833,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,448,172. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

