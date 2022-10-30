Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,456 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Up 2.5 %
AT&T stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. 55,833,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,448,172. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.