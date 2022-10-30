Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 905 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.25. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

