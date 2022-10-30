Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CCJ opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. Cameco has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Cameco by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,281,000 after buying an additional 1,952,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

