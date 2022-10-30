Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Acreage from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Acreage Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRHF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Acreage has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

