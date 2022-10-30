Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.55.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average of $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

